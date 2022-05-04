Letter: Talk, Not sue

Common sense prevails among Democratic legislators, as found in the comments by Sen. Christine March, D-Phoenix and Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale. In response to HB 2161 allowing parents to sue teachers who “usurp" the “fundamental rights” of parents, Marsh noted the vague language of the measure, adding to the existing teacher shortage. Quezada’s comments about recently passed SB 2439, promoting parent access curriculum that is presently available, simply suggested talking to your child, a practice apparently unpopular with Republican legislators.

Clear debate defeated SB 1211, when Sen. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler was joined by Rep. Joel John, R-Arlington, opposing the listing of every single item and every lesson every single day. How would legislators respond to a bill requiring legislators to post every item, every bill, and all related documentation at the start of every legislative session? Perhaps such an excessive request might show current legislators that talking, not suing, is needed to create parent, voter, child, women, homeless, (and other groups) advocates.