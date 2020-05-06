Letter: Talking about kindness? Write on!
View Comments

Letter: Talking about kindness? Write on!

During coronageddon, what great community partners our local eateries are proving to be! Among them I applaud Doug Levy of Feast. A week ago [April 17], many customers paid for meals for Feast to deliver to frontline workers at TMC. Different hospital runs by Feast will follow this model.

But it is Doug’s daily emails that make me, and others, I’m sure, laugh (or cry). Each is a detailed confessional of the challenges he faces. Yet ironically, he comforts me with his optimism.

His emails evidence his care for his people, generously praise colleagues and partners, and exhort us to support other small businesses. Unfailingly, he reminds us that things will get better but, more importantly, that we will become better people as a result of what we are going through. Today’s epistle concluded, “It’s [that] kindness that’s going to get us all through this time.” Doug Levy, your kindness is an inspiration to me. Write on!

Katherine George

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News