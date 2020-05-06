Letter: Talking about kindness? Write on!

During coronageddon, what great community partners our local eateries are proving to be! Among them I applaud Doug Levy of Feast. A week ago [April 17], many customers paid for meals for Feast to deliver to frontline workers at TMC. Different hospital runs by Feast will follow this model.
But it is Doug’s daily emails that make me, and others, I’m sure, laugh (or cry). Each is a detailed confessional of the challenges he faces. Yet ironically, he comforts me with his optimism.
His emails evidence his care for his people, generously praise colleagues and partners, and exhort us to support other small businesses. Unfailingly, he reminds us that things will get better but, more importantly, that we will become better people as a result of what we are going through. Today’s epistle concluded, “It’s [that] kindness that’s going to get us all through this time.” Doug Levy, your kindness is an inspiration to me. Write on!
Katherine George
Southeast side
