We see plenty of racism and racially motivated decisions from our mostly white Republican legislators, in most cases with expectation and no illusions.

When it comes from the Democratic side, in the form of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto of the home-cooked food legislation, it is shocking and infuriating. And it is racist, pure and simple.

It strikes at Mexican and Mexican-American women, mostly, who are trying to sustain their families by selling their home-cooked tamales, tortillas and other delights.

I am a Mexican-born U.S. citizen who with my sisters peddled our mother’s home-made tortillas door to door in our South Side neighborhood when we were children. The singular goal was to help our family make ends meet.

For Hobbs to reject that reveals her lack of respect for a culture that was here long before she was and that must still struggle with white dominion.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side