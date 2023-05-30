The “tamale bill,” House Bill 2509, would supposedly help small families sell homemade food. But it was actually a ploy by the right-wing Americans for Prosperity, the Institute for Justice, and the Libre Initiative, which all oppose any regulation of businesses.

The Arizona Department of Health Services opposed the bill, as did the Arizona Restaurant Association. Governor Hobbs rightly vetoed the bill, saying it would “significantly increase the risk of foodborne illness” because it didn’t include ways to oversee and inspect these home chefs.

Rep. Nancy Gutierrez said, “This is a Koch Brothers bill, so as much as they say it was for the Tamale ladies, it was not. It was for deregulation. So that’s the truth of that.”

The right-wing fronts shamelessly used tamale cartoons and Latinas selling tamales to perpetrate their subterfuge. But the stink of the radical right always exposes them.

Larry Bodine

Foothills