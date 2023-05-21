I agree with Gov. Hobbs’ Veto. To create a law, will just inflict more anguish. People who desperately goes into the home cook selling business, they do it mostly in the spur of the moment looking for a fast solution to their economic need. The law will create state and county regulations –for training, licenses, kitchen adaptations –stoves, pots, pans, and so for, for sure regulations will be broken. Citations will be issued and vendors will now be facing fines -- courts and judges. Typically, this type of business renders no profit and sellers do not stay in business. Good grief.