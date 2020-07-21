Letter: Tapping Into Youth Power

As a student, the recent protests and demands from University of Arizona student organizations have shown how apparent a need for university supported civic engagement is on our campus. The Student PIRGs’ New Voters Project can provide a platform for the passion students have and utilize peer-to-peer contact to increase youth voter turnout. Voting on campus should be promoted and normalized. Students should have a connection to their administration that doesn’t take thousands of signatures and social media presence just to be heard.
Arizona has recently become a battleground state for upcoming elections and our universities have the power to provide resources for the sake of students. President Robbins was quick to announce the reopening of the University of Arizona, but it's important to also make progress on empowering student voices to target these pressing matters and commit to encouraging the largest generation to vote.
Shaimaa Masri
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
