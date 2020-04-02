Letter: Target and Toilet Paper
View Comments

Letter: Target and Toilet Paper

It seems that every store has been hit hard by shoppers (hoarders) stocking up on essentials during the pandemic COVID-19. I would like to thank Target at Harrison and Old Spanish Trail for a great experience in the search for TP. When I arrived 10 minutes before opening time, the line was wrapped around the north side of the store, partly due to social distancing. I estimate there were 100 shoppers ahead of me. When they let us in, they funneled us back to the TP aisle first. Every side aisle was blocked off and a Target team member was there to get what you needed from that aisle. All of the guests were well behaved. No shoving, hoarding or fighting over the product. Each guest was given one 12 pack of TP and then could shop the rest of the store. The line moved smooth and fast. I want to thank Target and their employees for making an unpleasant situation very enjoyable.

Marvin Scott

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News