Letter: Tax break from my property taxes.
Since the schools have been closed due to the corona virus ! The pandemic relief from the government to the state; Teachers were getting paid, pima county employees as well. The people of pima county should see a tax break on the property taxes this year. Being that we pay for schools and they obviously "saved money" since they haven't been open. All home owners who pay property taxes for these school teachers and schools should maybe get a refund! Just some food for thought.

These schools are going to lose out and the government controlled schools agenda to brain wash our kids Just took a big leap in reverse. lol

Also parents will find that on line schools who were online before pandemic are actually a better choice then the local schools who dont want to open.

Larry Boze

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

