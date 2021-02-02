Letter: Tax breaks or education

Arizona's public education has been rated nationally at the bottom of our country for decades. Education has been an after-thought by our Republican controlled legislature. "We the People" passed a state-wide Proposition to tax the rich and place that money directly into public education. The Republicans are out raged! They have filed lawsuits against this effort and they are doing everything they can to neuter the people's right to petition the State.
So while the Proposition resides in a Republican controlled court system, our Governor and his party have reported that the State of Arizona is doing so well, that we should give them a nice fat tax break.
Who controls our State? Is it "we the people" who want vast improvements in our public education system or businesses who fund and control our legislature? Why do we continue to re-elect them to office while they work against our public interest and the right to petition our government?
roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.