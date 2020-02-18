Letter: Tax breaks

So the state has surplus funds. Whoopee! The governor in all his wisdom has decided we need more tax breaks and a lot less income. Never mind the seriously underfunded education in this state. Never mind the crumbling bridges and falling apart roads. Never mind the totally underfunded Child Protective Services. Never mind the underfunded correctional system. Let's just pass out those tax breaks which will benefit very few of us but no doubt highly benefit him and his cronies. What kind of stupidity is this? What is the matter with this guy? Can't he see the great need we have in this state? We do not need less income. We need to correct all the deficiencies we have been living with for years.
Bette Bunker Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.