Letter: tax credit organizations
Letter: tax credit organizations

The vast majority of Arizona's qualified charitable organizations are nonprofit community resources that offer valuable services to all Arizonans, regardless of religious affiliation. However, the past few weeks the Star has prominently featured a number of faith-based groups on the Star's Arizona Tax Credit page, including three of the four agencies highlighted February 18. I find it particularly objectionable that you chose to highlight a crisis pregnancy center that, due to its own religious tenets, focuses only on continuing an unwanted pregnancy rather than offering a pregnant woman nonjudgmental help in exploring all options, including pregnancy termination.

I urge the Star to be more sensitive to the diversity of our community by focusing more attention on resources that can be utilized by all, regardless of religious affiliation (or no affiliation at all).

Madeleine Wachter

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Local-issues

