Letter: Tax cut
Letter: Tax cut

Kudos to the lone Republican who stood up against the huge proposed tax cut. If Arizona has so much extra money lying around I am sure there are many ways to spend it well. How about sending some to Tucson to repave my street which is in a state of disrepair and has been for years. There are many streets here that could use the same. If you are really at a total loss as to how to spend that excess money, what about a contest asking for creative ideas? I’m sure you will be deluged with suggestions. A huge tax cut is a ludicrous idea. Let’s spend what we do have to make life better in big ways and small for all the citizens of this state.

Dale Chakow

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

