Letter: Tax cuts

Our Governor supports tax cuts and tax credits to reduce budget surpluses although we have the makings of a state-wide crisis with Covid-19. There is no immediate need for tax action. And surely there are solutions more creative than tax cuts to mitigate a possible health emergency and subsequent financial crisis. He may call a state of emergency hoping for funds from the federal government but history shows that the feds may emphasize state’s rights and push the problems to local level. Arizonans may need tests, medicine, hospitalization, food and coverage of bills. These needs may not come from the feds and cannot be funded with tax cuts; so only can come from existing state funds.
Responsible legislators would table these tax cut proposals until this plays out. To proceed leads one to wonder if Republicans care about our well-being or have some ulterior motive. Is this another way to reduce the taxes for their donors and assure the permanent reduction of social programs?
Dee Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.