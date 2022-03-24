Letter: Tax dividend instead of flat tax

Arizona has a tax surplus, so the Arizona legislature continues to explore a flat tax. With a 2.5% flat-tax plan, Governor Ducey's office says the "average taxpayer" will pocket on average $350. Some taxpayers (the wealthy) receive thousands of dollars while others get less than $50.
As an alternative to a flat tax that benefits the rich, how about a tax dividend that is refunded to ALL taxpayers instead? Same amount for each.
Advantages of a tax dividend compared to a flat tax include:
1) Everyone benefits equally.
2) The dividend can increase or decrease depending on state revenues. In good years we get more, in lean years we get less.
3) The state isn't locked into a tax cut that will harm state services if revenues fall short.
4) The whole state gets a big economic shot in the arm when we receive our dividend checks and spend them.
I like the idea of a $350 dividend per taxpayer if revenues support it. Send me my check!
Tony Kuyper
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.