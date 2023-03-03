Our brilliant, self-ennobled Republican Legislature thinks they’ve pulled a fast one on their “woke” friends by stripping public schools of tax dollars in favor of a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law (ESA-Empowerment Scholarship Account). While public and charter schools are mandated to follow state curriculum requirements, recipients of voucher money are not required to do so and are free to offer whatever academic program they prefer with little to no oversight by the Department of Education. Does Tom Horne and the state legislature realize that our tax dollars are going to ESA recipients who can teach utterly subversive subjects, such as real science, evolution, sex education, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ issues and above all critical race theory…with no state oversight. There is hope for our children’s education after all. Can’t thank you enough, Tom!