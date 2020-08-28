 Skip to main content
Letter: Tax the Rich?
I have a couple of (rhetorical) questions regarding the "Invest in Education" ballot initiative (Prop 210). We want children to be successful. We believe that this will be achieved by spending more money on education. We're going to get that money by punishing people who are successful. Does this really make sense? Second, why do we think rich people will simply pay this tax? People (all organisms, actually) react to change. If even some of those rich folks move to Texas, Nevada, or some other state without income tax, Arizona tax revenue could go down, not up, with passage of this initiative.

Rod Callison

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

