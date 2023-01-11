 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tax to fund street improvement

The half-cent sales tax to fund street improvement where is the money being spent? How long do we have to wait before road repair get started? Everyplace I drive my vehicle the roads in the City are in very poor condition and it’s getting worse. Personally, I do not see anyone working to repair the roads I drive on. The poorly maintained roadways in the City of Tucson cause accidents since they create an enormous hazard to drivers. In many instances, a driver may attempt to avoid a pothole which could cause a serious accident. It’s time for the City Council to step up and make sure our half-cent tax money is being used today not tomorrow. I will never vote for a road tax extension again seeing the results in the delay of road improvement. Is it possible City Council members do not drive and unable to see the condition of our roads and assumed everything is being done.

Don Cotton

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

