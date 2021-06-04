Letter: Taxation without representation

Government imposed mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic has been called tyranny by some. However, a much more serious form of tyranny is taking place right here in Pima County. As pointed out in a recent article by Tim Steller in the Star, the Tucson City Council is about to impose an additional charge on water used by Pima County residents living outside of the city. As Steller points out, this amounts to ‘Taxation without representation”, since these residents have no vote in City matters. As they have no real alternative they are, in a sense, being held hostage by the City. Unfortunately, there is no equivalent recourse for these residents as was afforded the American patriots in Boston on December 16, 1773.
Gerry Maggiora
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.