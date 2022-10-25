 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Taxes and political candidates

On April 9, 2021, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump appointee, told the Senate Finance Committee that the US government was losing upwards of a trillion dollars every year in uncollected taxes because the IRS lacked resources and funding. Since then, the Biden Administration has moved to correct these deficiencies. The IRS will be hiring thousands of additional workers and upgrading its technology .

Juan Ciscomani, a candidate for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, is airing a political ad wherein he is critical of the IRS hires and upgrades This leads me to ask: Is Ciscomani suggesting it is okay to keep the IRS under-resourced and ‘outgunned’ (Rettig’s word), thereby giving cheats and scofflaws an opportunity to skip out on paying taxes they legally owe? I hope not. A trillion dollars isn’t exactly pocket change.

Robert Bishop

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

