Letter: taxes

I just read the most puzzling letter to the editor I've ever read. Let me quote "taxes are to protect people from foreign intruders. That's it". Not sure if the writer is in favor of the military or the Border Patrol. In any case - and here's where I'm puzzled - she's not in favor of roads? produce inspectors? Air traffic controllers? Police? Fire fighters? Social security? The CDC? I'm guessing she wants roads and street lights, she just doesn't want to pay for them. An interesting observation - the ten countries atop the Happiest countries list are all high tax countries - much higher than in the US - and the bottom ten are places with no one paying taxes and no public infrastructure, like Somalia. Perhaps the writer would be happier in Somalia? No one likes taxes, but everyone wants the society those taxes pay for.

DJ Bertagnoli

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

