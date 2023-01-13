Letter: Taxpayers fund campaign stunts

It has been reported that Republican Governor Doug Ducey's use of shipping containers to block portions of the border cost Arizona taxpayers at least $95 million. In response to a federal lawsuit, he has now agreed to remove them, at a yet undetermined additional cost.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has used Arizona taxpayer resources to file at least four, tilting-at-windmills, campaign stunt lawsuits against the federal government. The suits contest federal actions on coronavirus mandates, attempted regulation of parts for untraceable "ghost guns," student loan forgiveness, and alleged environmental impacts of illegal immigration. The cost to the taxpayers for these lawsuits and any resulting judgements against the state of Arizona is yet unknown.

Arizona's funding for public education remains near the bottom of the nation, but these Republican officials do not hesitate to spend millions of taxpayer dollars for headline-grabbing campaign stunts.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley