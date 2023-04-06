As a subscriber to both the TSO and Arizona Opera, I have become increasingly dismayed with the clear bag policy at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. It is an invasion of privacy and misogynistic. No male is asked to empty his pockets and there is no magnetometer. Part of the pleasure of attending performances is to dress up and go for a nice meal beforehand. A plastic shopping bag does not enhance my appearance and allows everyone to witness my phone, wallet, credit cards, etc. An empty clear plastic water bottle was confiscated (despite the new drinking fountains containing a water bottle spigot). Perhaps this is being done to force you to purchase water bottles (increasing plastic pollution) in the lobby. This policy is not keeping anyone safer and is simply distressing. It is time for the City of Tucson to examine this policy and stop treating its citizens as common criminals before next season's start.