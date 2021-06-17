Letter: TDOT Needs to Hire Crosswalk Painters That Provide Warranties So Pedestrians Are Safe

In March 2021 the crosswalk at Mountain and Ft. Lowell where a Ghost Bike stands was painted after I submitted a request. By May the new paint had deteriorated and I requested TDOT repaint it with a quality paint. They said it looks okay to them as is and that they are only permitted to paint crosswalks once a year. Concerning, especially because there is a school on this corner. This newly painted crosswalk like many others in Tucson and on the Mountain bike pathway is poorly visable. Perhaps, citizens and businesses should adopt and paint crosswalks to help keep pedestrians safe.
CKelli
M.Ed.
Cheryl Kelli
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.