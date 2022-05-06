 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teacher Appreciation week

Reading that Governor Ducey signed the bill allowing parents to sue school districts or officials if information confided in a teacher or school counselor is withheld from parents, I needed a therapeutic bike ride. Ironically, while passing Mesquite Elementary School, I saw a volunteer finishing a display for Teacher Appreciation Week, proclaiming “Thank You Superheroes.” Ah, the irony. Teachers appreciate such excellent messages, but far more than that, they need deep support and trust of the community in which they work. This latest bill says teachers are not valued or trusted. Unfortunately, new teachers entering this rewarding career will have to add a new class to their training-- selecting a competent, economic lawyer.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

