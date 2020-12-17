 Skip to main content
Letter: Teacher don’t deserve to get Covid vaccine
I find it laughable that Teachers are second in line to receive the Covid vaccine “along with other essential workers”! The Teachers have already demonstrated that they are not essential workers. They have refused to go back to work while they expect their local grocery store workers and others to go to work to provide what they need to stay at home. Unbelievably they are still getting paid. Since they are not likely to go back to work until the next school year starts in the fall of 2021, I say put them at the end of the line. If you want the vaccine? Go back to work Teachers!

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

