I participated on a conference call with Gov. Doug Ducey and two teachers tonight. I asked the question about the pay raise for Tucson teachers and how any state funds seem to die once they arrive at 1010 E. 10th St in Tucson. "What guarantees do we have as taxpayers that the money will be getting into the teachers paychecks?"
Gov. Ducey mentioned a number of school districts that have already modified contracts to insure the funds do go directly to the teachers and in some cases even more than what the state has appropriated. His response was that they are still discussing with TUSD to try and make it happen.
Why is there always a problem with TUSD getting the funds to our teachers? Why do these funds always seem to die at 1010 E. 10th St.? More overhead, more new positions created at TUSD to steal the money instead of going to the classroom teachers? Time has come to audit TUSD and force them to comply with these funds.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.