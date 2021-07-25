Letter: teacher pay & tax cuts

Re: the July 12 article "Popular teacher dies after hard year."
I am appalled, sickened and disgusted at teacher salaries in Arizona. A recent Star article featured Mr. Bustamante, who died July 4, taught math and science for 24 years at Sunnyside before complications from Covid made him homeless! How is this possible? I pray his children won’t have to stand on street corners with cardboard signs asking for funeral money.
Parents who had to help home school their kids during the pandemic surely have a new appreciation for what the classroom teacher has to do day after day, year after year, not with one kid, but closer to 25! My years teaching three-year olds, sixth graders, junior and senior high home economics and retiring as a university professor give me some expertise.
Let’s show some common sense and triple teacher salaries the next time they come up for a vote. Our future depends on what today’s students learn and it can’t be as good as possible coming from woefully underpaid teachers.
Judith Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.