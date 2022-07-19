 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teacher Shortago: Chicago firm to teach math

AZ funds schools so inefficiently that we are in the company of the states that fund schools poorly. If our AZ Legislators funded schools like the highest funding states we would have more teachers interested. Don't our AZ Legislators have children or grandchildren in schools? The State Budget had a surplus and all they wanted was to cut taxes. Good jobs and good schools are important to industries and people contemplating coming here. It is time to vote against AZ Senators and Congress people that think Vouchers are an answer. Funding education properly should be a very high priority.

Rosemary Hallinan

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

