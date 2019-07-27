Re: the July 23 article "Supplies drive gives$50 gift cards to Tucson teachers."
Tucson has a heart and Teacher Supplies Teacher is a wonderful example of the community stepping in to fill a gap left by a governmental failure. So I am happy for our students, teachers and our city. But I worry. When the community "saves the day", it is exactly what feeds poor public policy. Conservative political thought believes in less government, less taxes, less regulation etc. So when that selfish philosophy works, we become enablers of their bad behavior, because we are left with no other choice. But it needs to be said, over and often, it is not the role of private entities to fund the public good. That is why we pay taxes, why we elect pubic officials. Public education is a public good and should be adequately funded by our public policy. Please let your public officials know we expect more of them. And we will show it when they seek our approval in the voting booth.
Chris(tina) Angle
East side
