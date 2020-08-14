Letter: Teachers and children - now on the front line

A recent letter to the editor compares teachers to first responders, criticizing teachers for avoiding their duty as public employees because of reluctance to reopen schools during an uncontrolled pandemic.
Teachers, unlike police and firefighters, are not hired as first responders but as educators of children. They are not medical personnel nor public health experts. With minimal guidance, educators, children and their families are thrust into what seems like an uncontrolled science experiment…a decision based more on politics than data driven public health assessments.
Confusing the situation are the mistruths from the President and Secretary of Education that minimize risks and seem to be given as much credibility as the truth that comes from medical experts.
Soon the results of this experiment could result in another virus surge... fueled by Arizona schoolchildren. Will today’s critics rationalize their decision when the virus forces schools to close again?
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
