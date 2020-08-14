You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Teachers and children - now on the front line
View Comments

Letter: Teachers and children - now on the front line

A recent letter to the editor compares teachers to first responders, criticizing teachers for avoiding their duty as public employees because of reluctance to reopen schools during an uncontrolled pandemic.

Teachers, unlike police and firefighters, are not hired as first responders but as educators of children. They are not medical personnel nor public health experts. With minimal guidance, educators, children and their families are thrust into what seems like an uncontrolled science experiment…a decision based more on politics than data driven public health assessments.

Confusing the situation are the mistruths from the President and Secretary of Education that minimize risks and seem to be given as much credibility as the truth that comes from medical experts.

Soon the results of this experiment could result in another virus surge... fueled by Arizona schoolchildren. Will today’s critics rationalize their decision when the virus forces schools to close again?

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Local-issues

Letter: Police Endorsement

  • Updated

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization represen…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News