Letter: Teachers are Essential for Vaccine but are they a Priority?

Pima County is in the early stages of Covid vaccine inoculations. As I write, we are well into the vaccination of frontline health workers and deployment in our 300+ adult care facilities.
Next in the queue are other essential workers, especially teachers since our children are most damaged by not receiving in-person learning.
Doses of vaccine are limited now and we must demand that teachers who receive the two-dose regimen must report to class. Those who chose to stay at home hiding behind a computer screen, while they are indeed essential, are not our priority.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
