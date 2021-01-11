 Skip to main content
Letter: Teachers are Essential for Vaccine but are they a Priority?
Pima County is in the early stages of Covid vaccine inoculations. As I write, we are well into the vaccination of frontline health workers and deployment in our 300+ adult care facilities.

Next in the queue are other essential workers, especially teachers since our children are most damaged by not receiving in-person learning.

Doses of vaccine are limited now and we must demand that teachers who receive the two-dose regimen must report to class. Those who chose to stay at home hiding behind a computer screen, while they are indeed essential, are not our priority.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

