Letter: Teachers Are Essential
Re: the Dec. 18 letter “Teachers don’t deserve to get COVID vaccine

Laughable? The lack of understanding of teaching in this letter is “cry-able”! I’ve been retired for ten years after over thirty years of classroom teaching. It was tough then, but I can’t imagine trying to teach today.

To help the writer and others to understand:

Teachers ARE working. The majority of districts in Arizona have students in classrooms. But those who don’t are teaching students remotely. That’s work, HARD WORK. Some teachers are doing both, simultaneously…unimaginably difficult.

Classrooms are not grocery stores. Grocery store workers are at risk, coming into contact for minutes at a time in large, ventilated spaces. Teachers are at risk in contact for hours at a time in much smaller, often stuffy spaces.

Educating our future generations is essential.

Don’t laugh while others cry.

Jay Stanforth

Northeast side

