Letter: Teachers are Superheroes

I strongly disagree with the suggestion that our teachers are not essential and should be at the end of the vaccine line. I saw a quote recently about teachers that is fitting. "Teachers provide comfort, humor, empathy and instruction. They've found another gear of awesomeness. They are Superheroes." Teachers don't want to be home. They would much rather be in the classroom doing their jobs and that's where we need them to be. That's why they need to be near the front of the line for the vaccine. Reports show that CoVID-19 has taken the lives of hundreds of school employees. It's a complicated world with no clear answers. Anyone with a degree of common sense wouldn't want to put themselves or their families at risk by operating daily in a classroom with 25 to 35 students right now in this dangerous environment. It's easy to be critical of doing something when you are not the one doing it.
Kyle Vance
Northeast side
