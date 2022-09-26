Letter: Teachers & Covid

What a travesty that TUSD teachers are given no sick leave ( other than 2 minor days) to keep from infecting their own staff and students when testing positive for Covid. We wonder why positions are unfilled by quality teachers and why they are leaving the profession. As a retired AZ educator, it is plain to see why newly educated teachers are going elsewhere. Just when are the AZ Legislators (especially Legislators) , school boards and administrators going to wake up and realize TEACHERS can't survive this way?