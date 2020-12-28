Letter: Teachers deserve to be among the first

I am writing regarding Tim Robertson's letter to the editor that "teachers don't deserve to get COVID vaccine” because “they are not working.” I’m afraid that Mr. Robertson is woefully unaware of the tremendous work teachers are doing. While they may not be in school, due to decisions by their boards, superintendents, and Pima County Health Guidelines, they are working way more hours than any 9 to 5 job.
I am not a teacher myself but work with teachers across the state and it is heart breaking to see how worn out they are as they try and pivot from face-to-face to online instruction. Everyone I work with is trying to provide a quality education while helping our students, and their parents, overcome the emotional and technology issues they are facing due to COVID
So yes, they do deserve the vaccine and, in order to get back to face-to-face teaching - which they all want, they should be among the first to receive it.
Chris Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.