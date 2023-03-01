I just retired from thirty-three years of teaching. A reader commented on teacher qualifications. I hold both a bachelors and a masters degree in the subject matter that I taught. Many new teachers today only have an endorsement in their content area. These teachers need to enhance their qualifications.

Many students in our state display dismal academic results. These can be attributed to a gigantic lack of work ethic and out-of-control discipline. Principals offer very little support in these contexts and need to do so.

There is absolutely no reason for the pathetically low teacher pay in Arizona. Low pay and a serious lack of student discipline are the top two reasons teachers resign from the Education field. Currently there is a huge teacher shortage in Arizona; roughly twenty percent of teaching positions are vacant.

Bottom Line: We need to encourage and support young people in their effort to pursue teaching!

William Ferrill

Green Valley