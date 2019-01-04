I agree with the intent of the bill about teachers misuse of class time. They are there to teach students basic skills depending on the class level. The "Red for Ed" campaign was an example of giving students time of out class for political purposes.
My daughter, at the University of Arizona 10 years ago, was given a study guide for finals in History that stated the "Silent Majority" was made up of white people who rejected the 1964 Civil Rights Act. No mention of Vietnam or Nixon. She at least was in college and I was there to correct the lie, but younger children are being indoctrinate in politics
Michael T. Kennedy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.