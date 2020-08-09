Letter: Teachers, The Earliest First Responders

Re: the Aug. 5 letter "Teachers, the 'last responders'."
I also have tremendous respect and admiration for our police, fire fighters and medical personnel. However, I would respectfully point out that since the first humans walked on a very hostile Earth, survival was always the result of one human teaching another human the means of survival. As the ability to survive increased and the hostile environment decreased, teaching survival skills now became teaching the skills for hunting, farming, building and finally a means of creating a civilization. In short, the “teacher” is the very first and earliest “First Responder” and has existed for several thousand years – a long time before any other first responder.
Also, please remember those first responders all had their start in a classroom being taught by the original and eldest “first responder”.
Richard Rebl
East side
