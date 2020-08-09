You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Teachers, The Earliest First Responders
View Comments

Letter: Teachers, The Earliest First Responders

Re: the Aug. 5 letter "Teachers, the 'last responders'."

I also have tremendous respect and admiration for our police, fire fighters and medical personnel. However, I would respectfully point out that since the first humans walked on a very hostile Earth, survival was always the result of one human teaching another human the means of survival. As the ability to survive increased and the hostile environment decreased, teaching survival skills now became teaching the skills for hunting, farming, building and finally a means of creating a civilization. In short, the “teacher” is the very first and earliest “First Responder” and has existed for several thousand years – a long time before any other first responder.

Also, please remember those first responders all had their start in a classroom being taught by the original and eldest “first responder”.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: face masks

In my opinion, maskless Trump supporters are not stupid. They have been frightened into blind obedience. They need to see their master wearing…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News