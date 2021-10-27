Letter: Teachers vs. Touchdowns

As the sad story of AZ ranking #49th in school funding continues, it might worth shining a light on what Arizonans truly value. Here is an interesting math problem worth solving.
Multiply the total # of players on each of the Dbacks, Suns, and Cardinals rosters by $1million. Allow each team to distribute its $total to players as they see fit. Subtract those totals from the teams' current salary totals. Divide the combined-totals answer by the average salary of a teacher with, say, 0-2 yrs experience. That's how many teachers AZ could add to the classrooms while still paying pro athletes an average of $1m to entertain the masses. (The most poorly paid athlete (sitting on the bench) likely gets paid 10x as much.
Certainly, there are other factors and expenses involved in this equation, and I'm sure those who value escape from boredom more the educated children will be quick to list them. Nevertheless . . .
bill baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.