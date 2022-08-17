 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teachers

I saw Arizona has a shortage of 2500 teachers and is relying on substitutes to fill gap. My daughter's teacher years ago told us she was quitting, she loved teaching but could earn more and not have to deal with parents who think they know better. Now you have people with no qualifications telling them how to teach. Republicans have demonized teachers and people who don't even have children in a district show up at school boards pushing false narratives, add on the Republican push to fund private schools at the expense of public schools, and why put up with it?

Craig Miller

Northwest side

