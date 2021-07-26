Letter: Teaching History

As a former high school teacher I am saddened by the state’s attempted intrusion into deciding what history can be taught.
The word “ history” comes from the Greeks and it means inquiry and knowledge acquired
through investigation, according to Wikipedia.
It is certainly possible that differing people can reach different conclusions by going
through the historical process of learning. But in a democracy(also from the
Greeks)all sides should and can question the outcomes attained through any
investigation. This is the essence of the scientific method, which has been the basis
of our progress over the last 2000 years.
Currently, many state legislatures, like here in Arizona, want to change this time
tested educational tool. They want to eliminate inquiry into the teaching of topics that
they feel are harmful, such as racism and slavery. Once that happens it is no longer
history . It is indoctrination.
Teachers and parents let’s unite and fight for the teaching of real history!!