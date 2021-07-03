Letter: Teaching loads, funding, and consistency

The story about Republicans voting to require students "be exposed to stories of people who fled communism" in Arizona (Star, 6/25) was interesting in a not-funny way.
Finding time and resources to get this done will add to the workload of our schools and our teachers.
And yet, these same Republicans prevent the same schools and teachers from being adequately funded.
Either these leaders have to believe that schools matter, have a teaching role to play, and are worth funding. Or they have to believe schools are useless and not worth funding. They can't have it both ways.
Kalyanraman Bharathan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.