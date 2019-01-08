Regarding the proposed "teacher code of ethics" — is this a joke? If not, taking this idea to the extreme, here is what could happen:
A student who believes in alchemy could claim that chemistry is “controversial.” A student who is a member of the Flat Earth Society could claim that astronomy is “controversial.” A student who is a Holocaust denier could claim that history is “controversial.” A student who believes literally in the Bible would agree with Bishop Ussher's claim that the world was created in the 4004BCE and therefore anthropology and archaeology are “controversial.”
A student who believes in the biblical account of creation could claim that biology is “controversial.” A socialist student could claim that economics is “controversial.” Any student could claim that any ethnic studies curriculum is “controversial.” How about music, art or theater? Some people believe Robert Mapplethorpe was an artistic genius, others think he was a pervert. After all “controversy” is removed from schools, what is left? Math, gym and recess.
Steven Katz
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.