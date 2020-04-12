Letter: Technology Gap = Opportunity Gap

There is an unconscionable technology gap for students (and families) in Tucson. While state legislators require that districts offer online instruction during school closures, they have not provided the necessary funding for more than a decade that could have allowed all students to have access to laptops or other devices and hotspots that would have made exclusive online delivery possible and equitable.
According to the 3/31/20 Daily Star article, Arizona state superintendent of public instruction Kathy Hoffman estimates that 100,000 of 1.1 million Arizona students lack the tools for online learning. In TUSD, Superintendent Trujillo notes that 18,000 families are currently cut off from online instruction due to this lack.
We owe a great debt to education leaders and educators who are confronting the digital divide in order to serve students equitably during this crisis. We must demand that Governor Ducey and the Arizona Legislature step up with long-term funding and solutions to end the opportunity gap for Arizona’s students.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!