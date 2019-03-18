Concern about teens 'catching' the bus on Silverlake to get to Cholla HS-
- CONCERN - cross busy street without marking - to get to bus stop and bus stop right in front of the Jail. I think both facts are conducive to concern. All kinds of people come and go out of the County Jail at all times of day.
- IMMEDIATE SOLUTION - Tucson Unified School District - PLEASE make an exception to your policy and provide transportation to and from Cholla High School for these students who would have to take this city Bus Route.
Why must someone DIE before we attempt to change a situation which a reasonable person would find to be a danger?
Lori Peterson
Northwest side
