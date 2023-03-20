Arizona legislators are considering passing the “Ashley Dunn Act,” which will make it a felony to sell a drug that results in the death of another person. This act comes after Arizona has seen a rise in deaths and overdoses related to drugs laced with powerful synthetic drugs like Fentanyl (1).

After a student overdosed on opioids on school property in 2019, Tucson schools began stocking their offices with Naloxone, an opioid-overdose reversing drug (2). Currently, Naloxone is only being distributed to medical professionals and trained school staff. Research has demonstrated that Naloxone drastically decreases opioid deaths in areas where it is available (3). Local and state health organizations must increase the availability of Naloxone to adolescents.

We must make Naloxone accessible to reduce the number of overdoses in our state that affect not only the youth, but our entire community.

Sincerely,

Erin Mills, Dulce Maria Vivas Cruz, Isabel Fangman, Negar Katirai, Oscar Salinas, MPH students at the UA Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

