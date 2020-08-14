You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Telemedicine, Telework, Teleschool…..TELE-DEATH!!!!
Letter: Telemedicine, Telework, Teleschool…..TELE-DEATH!!!!

Re: the Aug. 11 article "Telemedicine proves effective, but thorny questions remain."

As noted this pandemic is pushing the use of “Tele” options for medicine, work and school. I disagree with your article; the thorniest of issues aren’t privacy and payment, they are Telehospitalization and Teledeath.

Family members cannot visit their loved ones in the hospital with COVID. Even more heartbreaking, they cannot hold their loved one’s hand at the end of life. Our new protocol is Teledeath.

Also on Aug. 11th, this point was driven home by an NPR segment about Dr. López, who spent his career caring for the underserved in Phoenix. He died from COVID complications just after his 99th birthday. His family had to say good-bye via Zoom, singing him his favorite song via an app.

What a way to die. Time we stop arguing about small issues like face masks and muster the community resolve to respect each other’s health and well being!

Brian Manning

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

