Letter: Telework
Chuck Huckelberry lost me halfway through the defense of his “everyone back to the office” edict. He wrote: “Taxpayers need to be assured they are getting a full day’s work from a public employee. In some cases, teleworking can make it hard to verify this.”

Talk about an out-of-date management model!

With intelligent management, employees of any enterprise, private or public, should understand the duties they are responsible to perform and the deliverables expected of them. They either meet their objectives of they don’t. Management hovering over them is not the point.

If Mr. Hickelberry cannot tell whether employees are performing by their output (or lack thereof), he’s presiding over a deeply flawed management model. That, not telework, is the issue.

Michael P. Cuno

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

