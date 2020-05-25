Letter: Tell FERC: Protect Solar Rights

I’m a residential solar owner. I recently learned of a petition submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) which, if approved, would take all control of regulating solar energy from the states and give it to the federal government. If approved, this petition will increase the costs to residential and small business solar owners, limit the ability to get solar in the future, and severely curtail the solar installation business.
For almost forty years, states have had jurisdiction over solar rights. The federal government has no business taking this right away from the states.
It is particularly disturbing to see attempts to fast-track this anti-solar and anti-states’ rights petition during a global pandemic.
Protect your solar rights. Write Gov Ducey and the CCC to tell FERC to turn down this petition (Ref: Docket No. EL20-42-000). Public comments will be accepted until June 14, 2020.
We need more solar energy production in Arizona.
Karl Schaeffer
Northwest side
