Letter: Temperatures Up, Water Down

Re: the Feb. 23 article "'Eye-popping' study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change."
The study concluded the amount of water in the Colorado River dropped 9.3% for every degree of temperature increase. Since 2000 the river has lost enough drinking water to supply Tucson for 15 years! And climate change is accelerating, not slowing down.
Brad Udall, a Colorado State University researcher, said, “We now have the technologies, the policies and favorable economics to accomplish greenhouse gas reductions. What we lack is the will.”
We can create that will! 80 members of the U.S. House have already co-sponsored HR763, a bill to price carbon at its source, encouraging industry to move away from fossil fuels, and return the proceeds to citizens, cushioning us from increased energy costs. Ask Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O'Halleran to support HR763!
Jerry Borchardt
East side
